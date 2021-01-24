$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $140.09.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

