$140.50 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post $140.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.70 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $125.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $511.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.98 million to $513.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $669.86 million, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $687.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $261,500. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

