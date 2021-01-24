$28.13 Million in Sales Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $28.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.57 million and the lowest is $27.69 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $118.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.88 million to $119.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $142.22 million, with estimates ranging from $142.07 million to $142.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

ITI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iteris by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITI traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 196,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $279.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

