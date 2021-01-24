$31.81 Million in Sales Expected for Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post sales of $31.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $32.81 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $125.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.47 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $135.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR remained flat at $$7.27 during trading on Tuesday. 60,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,834. The firm has a market cap of $129.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

