$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post sales of $47.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.04 million and the highest is $48.30 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $58.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $194.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $199.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $197.06 million, with estimates ranging from $192.17 million to $203.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $763.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

