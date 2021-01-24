ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, CL King raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $15,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ABM Industries by 65.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,523 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,014,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1,025.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.69. The company had a trading volume of 307,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,983.51 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

