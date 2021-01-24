Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

TSE:ARE traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.52. 107,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,671. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.18.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

