AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

AB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.03. 288,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

