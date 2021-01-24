Amoveo (VEO) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.45 million and $3,582.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for $21.27 or 0.00066595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

