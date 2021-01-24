Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Fiverr International posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities raised Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.75. 596,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.08 and a 200-day moving average of $156.09. Fiverr International has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $285.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

