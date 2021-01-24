Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Post $1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.26. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company.

MLAB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,410. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.62 and a 200 day moving average of $260.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $562,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 67.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.