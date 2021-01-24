Analysts Set Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) PT at $279.50

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of BDX opened at $258.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.44. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 1,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

