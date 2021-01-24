Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) PT at $48.63

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.22.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

