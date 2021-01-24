Analysts Set Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $53.80

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,717,000 after acquiring an additional 316,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.24. 499,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 87.67%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

