Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $16.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,273,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,811. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apache by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apache by 42.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

