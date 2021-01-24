APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0532

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One APIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $118,862.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00129304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00287822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039471 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

