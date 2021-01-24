Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.33. 6,207,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,255. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,150,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,758,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

