Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,379. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average of $257.38. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

