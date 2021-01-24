BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAESY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of BAESY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

