BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0002

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $469,318.50 and $17.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000242 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047342 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

