Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.34.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.