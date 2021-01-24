Beer Money (BEER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $334,235.93

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $334,235.93 and $9,121.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.70 or 0.04428702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

