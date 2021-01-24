Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) Receives GBX 249.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) (LON:BIFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

BIFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on shares of Biffa plc (BIFF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Biffa plc (BIFF.L) alerts:

Shares of BIFF traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 247 ($3.23). The company had a trading volume of 591,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.32. The stock has a market cap of £753.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32. Biffa plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa plc (BIFF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa plc (BIFF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.