BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,767.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,628.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,845.50.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

