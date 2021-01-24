Bitcoinus Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,483.73 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,205.11 or 0.99959152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025888 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

