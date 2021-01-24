BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH remained flat at $$53.68 on Friday. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 12,983.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.