Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 568,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $96.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

