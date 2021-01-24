Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after buying an additional 901,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $86,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

