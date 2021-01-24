Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

BFAM traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.39. 198,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,367. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $601,160.00. Insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

