Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
BFAM traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.39. 198,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,367. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $601,160.00. Insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
