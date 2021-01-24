BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 256,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,563. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,537,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,966,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 178,307 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $14,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

