Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report sales of $179.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.92 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $722.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.55 million to $724.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $717.00 million, with estimates ranging from $700.57 million to $733.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.