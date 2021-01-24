Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.61 Million

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021

Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report sales of $179.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.92 million. Cousins Properties reported sales of $189.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $722.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.55 million to $724.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $717.00 million, with estimates ranging from $700.57 million to $733.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 78,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 291,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.