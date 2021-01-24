Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.56). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

FRLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ FRLN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $8,572,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

