Brokerages Anticipate Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $27.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.52 million and the highest is $28.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $25.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $94.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $115.06 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

KRP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 149,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,432. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 11.98%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

