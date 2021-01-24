Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.71. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.05. 726,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.