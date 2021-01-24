Brokerages Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Camtek posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

