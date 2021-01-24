Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Target Price at GBX 4,994.38

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,994.38 ($65.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total value of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

LON BKG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 4,452 ($58.17). The company had a trading volume of 256,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,555.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,481.68. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48).

About The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

