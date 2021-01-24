Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $168.65

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in VMware by 782.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,886,000 after buying an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in VMware by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 746,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $107,321,000 after buying an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

