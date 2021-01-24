Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,065.45 ($26.99).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,408 ($31.46). 695,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,444.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,408.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. Bunzl plc has a one year low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

