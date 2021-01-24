Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $46.58. 1,770,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.