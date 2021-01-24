Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 305,110 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 305,110 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $58,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.26.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

