Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $133.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

