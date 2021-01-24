Castweet One Day Trading Volume Tops $100,074.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $426,685.11 and approximately $100,074.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00549760 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00184583 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003907 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

