Ccore Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $15,379.70 and approximately $32.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 48.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.53 or 0.00781452 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.18 or 0.04519646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

