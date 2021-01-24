Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.26.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

