Citadel (CTL) Market Capitalization Reaches $21,029.39

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 49.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $21,029.39 and approximately $28.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

