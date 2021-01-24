Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGII. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Digi International alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 156,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,267. The company has a market capitalization of $591.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.