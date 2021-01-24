Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

RDY stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.63. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

