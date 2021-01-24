DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

