eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,071.92

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $135,071.92 and approximately $38.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00433038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

