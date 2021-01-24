ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $418,317.02 and $35,293.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC's total supply is 25,678,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,407,709 coins.

The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

